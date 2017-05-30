Video: Martin Galvin address at unveiling of new mural on 36th anniversary of death of IRA Volunteer George McBrearty

The prominent New York republican, Martin Galvin, travelled three thousand miles to attend the unveiling of a new mural in honour of the late IRA Volunteer George McBrearty, on the 36th anniversary of his death at the hands of the SAS in 1981.

The former NORAID director stood with Mr. McBrearty’s family, friends, neighbours and fellow republicans, at the corner of Rathlin Drive and Rathkeele Way on Sunday as the memorial was officially launched.

Mrs Bridie McBrearty pictured with Monaghan republican John Crawley and former NORAID director Martin Galvin at the recent unveiling of a mural in Rathkeele Way in memory of her son and IRA Volunteer George who was shot dead by members of the SAS while on active service in 1981. DER2217GS003

He said he was proud to stand with them in honour of an IRA Volunteer that made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to realise his objective of a United Ireland.

He said: “Today we’re here in pride. But we don’t understand why [after] so many years of peace there are those who don’t respect people like George McBrearty, who don’t understand why they fought against British rule, who don’t understand the factors that made them take up the gun, who don’t understand that if you want equality and an equal place in a United Ireland, part of it is respecting our patriots.”

He added: “We here today honour George McBrearty, honour ‘Pop’ Maguire, honour all of the men and women Volunteers who came forward, who faced those odds, who fought for the freedom of this part of Ireland, who spent time in prison, and some, who like George McBrearty, some whose names were read today, made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We honour them as patriots, we honour them as Volunteers, we are proud of them, and we’ll never let anybody tell us not to be proud of them.”