Video: McBreartys thank family friend and mural artist Kevin Hasson and watch as, Bridie, the mother of IRA Volunteer George unveils a plaque in memory of her late sons

The late George McBrearty’s nephew, Danny McBrearty, Junior, paid tribute to one of George’s old friends, local artist Kevin Hasson, during a moving ceremony at the unveiling of a new mural in honour of the IRA Volunteer in Creggan on Sunday.

He invited Mr. Hasson onto the podium at the corner of Rathkeele Way and Rathlin Drive and expressed his family’s gratitude for the creation of the new art work.

Mrs Bridie McBrearty pictured with Bogside Artist Kevin Hasson at the recent unveiling of a mural in Rathkeele Way in memory of her son and IRA Volunteer George who was shot dead by members of the SAS while on active service in 1981. DER2217GS002

He said: “Kevin, on behalf of the family, we’ll be forever indebted to you for affording us with your talent, with your skills, and most of all, your time. Through the years you’ve gone above and beyond being a family friend and a good friend of George’s. You’ve provided us with numerous portraits and memories. In this mural in memory of George you have shared that with this community that George grew up in and which will be able to admire you as an artist.”