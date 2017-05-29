VIDEO: Millions of midges caught in trap in Donegal

Millions of midges were caught in a specially designed trap in Donegal at the weekend.

A video showing the capture of the irksome insects was shared on social media by Glenveagh National Park gardener, Mark McFadden.

"Full bag of the finest Glenveagh midges collected over the last two days at the castle in one of the five midge traps.," said Mark.

"Next job is to remove the teeth from the wee buggers," he joked.