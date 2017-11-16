Video: Pat Ramsey, Top of the Hill and Sandino’s feature in...latest Harp advert

Former SDLP MLA Pat Ramsey, Maurice Harron’s ‘Hands Across the Divide’ sculpture, Top of the Hill, Sandino’s bar and the Peace Bridge all feature, believe it or not, in Harp lager’s latest advertising campaign.

Back in August the drinks giant Diageo released a limited edition can of Harp featuring the Peace Bridge as part of its ongoing ‘Pure Here’ campaign, which is designed to underline the beer’s distinctly Northern Irish flavour.

The latest stage of the campaign features a new online film following two local characters with an appetite for adventure (plus a can and a packet of crisps) on walkabout in Derry and includes some interesting cameos (watch the film above).

Created by satirical news website The Ulster Fry the Derry film was released on Thursday and takes in some famous landmarks and characters.

“One is a loveable Tyrone culchie and the other is his know-it-all ‘townie’ best mucker.

“Drawing inspiration from those shiny new cans of Harp you’ve seen about the place - the ones with the local landmarks on them - our two heroes have set-off on a journey to take in the finest sights and sounds that NI has to offer, while traversing difficult terrain in their trusty Harp campervan,” say Diageo.

