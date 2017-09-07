VIDEO: Posthumous lifetime achievement accolade for Martin McGuinness at Derry Journal awards

The late Sinn Féin leader and former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has been posthumously honoured with the lifetime achievement accolade at the Derry Journal People of the Year awards.

The awards ceremony took place at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday evening (September 7) where Mr McGuinness, who died earlier this year, was described as ‘an inspiring speaker, a relentless campaigner but, first and foremost, a Derry man, a family man and very proud of it’.

Martin McGuinness pictured in his beloved home place of Derry.

Guests were told: “Martin McGuinness, from the Bogside, became one of the most significant figures in the history of these islands over the past five decades.

“He received great acclaim across the political divide, having graduated into a modern day statesman, a noble man and a born leader.

“A relentless campaigner for peace and justice, he took great risks during his career to win people over, so much so that he has earned his place in history through struggle and shrewdness, through persistence and faith.

“More than most, he reached out to political leaders, to leaders of the communities in an attempt to secure a shared future. He has managed to build bridges and, crucially, he had the ability and determination to take others along with him on a journey of peace and reconciliation.”

The award was collected by two of Martin’s children; son, Fiachra, and daughter, Fionnuala.