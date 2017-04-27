Video: Trade unions welcome council support for off-the-dole scheme review

The Vice-Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, Niall McCarroll, has welcomed Derry City and Strabane District Council's support for a root and branch review of 'Steps 2 Success', the government's latest controversial off-the-dole scheme.

Mr. McCarroll said the Department for Communities-backed scheme wasn't working and that a detailed audit of its outcomes needed to be completed.

He made the comments after the local authority backed a motion, tabled by Independent Councillor Darren O'Reilly, supporting the call from DTUC for a "comprehensive analysis to be carried out into the outcomes of the Steps to Success Programme in this Council area", at its monthly meeting on Thursday.