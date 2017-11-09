VIDEO: Two unexpected visitors arrive in Derry

Two unexpected visitors took people out walking along Derry's quay by surprise this week.

Two seals were spotted by local woman Catherine Deeney who filmed the chance encounter on her mobile phone.

It's unclear whether the seals were Atlantic grey seals or common seals. (Photo: Catherine Deeney)

One explanation for why the seals were spotted so far from the ocean is that they were searching for food.

Seals usually feed on fish such as salmon, sea bass, herring, mackerel and cod.

This sighting is not the first time seals have been spotted in the River Foyle.

In recent years, seals could be observed resting in and around the Peace Bridge.

Seals have been spotted swimming in the River Foyle before. (Photo: Catherine Deeney)