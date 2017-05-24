Vigil in solidarity with Manchester

The Derry Antiwar coalition this week hosted a vigil at the war memorial in Derry in solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Simultaneous vigils were held across the UK and Ireland, as an expression of deep sympathy and solidarity with those grieving the loss of loved ones and those injured in the attack on Monday night.

Politicians from the SDLP, Sinn Fein, People Before Profit and other groupings were among those in attendance.

Members of the Derry Muslim community joined the vigil and addressed the crowd, while representatives of trade unions, students, families, and community organisations showed their support.

Derry Anti-War Coalition activist, Davy McAuley, began the vigil with a moment of silence.

He then called on “all political parties to pledge to make sure this atrocity would not be exploited to promote hatred of the Muslim community and to justify an intensification of the War on Terror.”

Mr. McAuley said: “We stand here with all the victims of the war on terror from Manchester to Syria to Palestine.”

The Derry Anti-War Coalition vowed to fight tirelessly to stop any racist backlash in response to this tragedy.

Meanwhile Mayor of Derry & Strabane Hilary McClintock, has opened a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall in memory of all those who were killed at Manchester Arena.

Alderman McClintock said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of such a horrific attack on young people out to enjoy an evening out with family and friends. It is incomprehensible that someone would target some of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society in such a cruel and callous manner.”

Local people are invited to record their tributes over the coming days. There will also be an online facility at www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-Victims-of-Manchester-Arena.

