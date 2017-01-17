Vigil is held in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners

Local Sinn Féin activists have called for all political detainees being held by Israel to be released.

Speaking after a vigil was staged by the party outside the Guildhall in Derry on Sunday afternoon, chairperson of Sinn Féin Youth in Derry Caolán McGinley said:

“Sinn Féin in Derry continues to support the people of Palestine and is constantly working to build solidarity at home and internationally and highlight the plight of Palestinian prisoners.

“We are demanding the release of Ahmed Sa’adat and all other political detainees being held illegally by Israel.

“The international community has a responsibility to support the Palestinian people and challenge the continuing human rights abuses of Israel.

During the event, Sinn Fein Member of the European Parliament Martina Anderson called for the release of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Sa’adat and also once again called for the release of Derry man Tony Taylor.

Mr Taylor had spent 10 months in prison. The former Secretary of State Theresa Villiers revoked his prison licence in early March 2016, sparking a major campaign to have him freed.