‘Vile murderer’ won’t divide or deflect from UK-wide solidarity with Manchester: Middleton

DUP MLA Gary Middleton says the ‘vile murderer’ responsible for the Manchester Arena bomb attack doesn’t ‘reflect the good nature of the vast majority of the people of the United Kingdom’, who will defiantly stand with the victims of Monday night’s ‘appalling act of evil’.

The local representative, along with DUP party members, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of those injured in the bomb attack, which killed over 20 people attending an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester last night.

He said: “It was deeply shocking to see the news unravel of the senseless attack and it is indeed devastating that so many bright young lives have been cut short in an appalling act of evil.

“Although many of us are angry and deeply hurt at this time let us not focus on the perpetrator of the attack but the victims.

“Let us remember that the vile murderer does not reflect the good nature of the vast majority of the people of the United Kingdom. We must strive to pray for, support and stand together in solidarity with the wider Manchester community at this time.”

Mr. Middleton, the DUP Westminster candidate in Foyle, also said he was temporarily suspending his election canvass as a tribute to the young victims of the bombing.

“Due to the tremendous loss of life it is imperative that we spend time in prayer and reflection. It is therefore fitting that all campaigning for the current election is on hold for 24 hours as a mark of respect for the victims of this terrorist attack,” he said.