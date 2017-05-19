Volunteers and Hunger Strike commemoration in Derry this weekend

The IRSP in Derry will be staging a Hunger Strike and North West Volunteers Commemoration this weekend.

Those attending the event on Sunday, May 21, are being advised to gather beside the Rosemount Factory from 1.30 pm before the commemoration gets under way at 2 pm.

The procession will move off from the Rosemount area towards the City Cemetery in Creggan via Westway and Broadway.

At the Republican Socialist monument in the cemetery there will be a wreath laying ceremony.

There will also be speeches at the event, and among the speakers will be Irish Republican Socialist Party Lower Falls activist Michael Kelly.

The IRSP said the event in Derry is being held to honour the Hunger Strikers and the volunteers from across the north west region, including the Derry, Strabane and County Derry areas.

This year, there will be a particular focus on the Women’s Struggle and women’s participation for the national liberation and Republican socialism.

A number of local women will be honoured by the organisers during the ceremony.

After the proceedings at the City Cemetery, there will be a presentation made on the day to Republican socialist women that have contributed to the struggle at the Maldron Hotel.

Relatives of those who died during the Hunger Strike will be in attendance at the commemoration in Derry on Sunday.