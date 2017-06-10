Wagtail nest halts opening of Muff petrol station: June 1992

Birds’ nest halts the pumps

Plans to re-open McLaughlin’s Filling Station at Muff have been postponed temporarily - due to the presence of a nest of wagtails in one of the formerly disused pumps. When garage owner Peter McLaughlin decided to re-furbish and re-open the border filling station, which had been closed for several years, he was surprised to discover a family of the birds nesting in one of the pumps. Although garages and filling stations on the Republic side of the border are enjoying something of a boom due to the near parity in petrol prices with their Northern neighbours, Peter did not let hard-hearted business concerns get the better of him and decided to delay the opening.

Magilligan, Moville, Scotland

ferry call

An Taoiseach, Mr. Albert Reynolds, has been asked to give his support to a call for the establishment of a car ferry service from the North West coast to Scotland incorporating sailings from Magilligan and Moville. Representatives of four local councils from the area, including Derry City Council, Donegal County Councl, Limavady Borough Council and Strabane district Council, who met with the Taoiseach in Ballybofet recently called for the establishment of a ferry service, which councillors said would represent a great boost to tourism and business here.

Councillors clash over Buncrana’s image problems

Buncrana Urban councillor, Philip Diggin, has suggested that the public toilets in the town’s Main Street should carry a government public health warning because of “the unbelievable stench” from them.

Colr. Diggin made the comment at a council meeting this week when it was also claimed that American visitors to Buncrana had described the shorefront beach as “a health hazard” and a busload of visitors had driven straight out of the town again after seeing the state of the beach.