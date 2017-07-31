Walk to Bishop Daly Memorial in Bogside planned

A walk to Bishop Daly’s Memorial in the Bogside will take place after the first anniversary Mass next Saturday evening.

The walk from St. Eugene’s Cathedral is being organised for all those who wish to pay tribute to the late bishop and will follow the Mass, which gets under way at 7.30 p.m.

Organiser Vincent Coyle said: “I am hoping that as many people as possible take part in the walk and all are welcome to come along and walk the streets of Derry.

“Bishop Daly was a man of peace, a humble man and he could talk to anyone on any level.

“The monument is in the perfect place overlooking Rossville Street beneath the Civil Rights mural.

“We want to pay homage to a man who came from another town to our city and showed love and commitment to our people.

“He put his life on the line on Bloody Sunday to try to help others; he forgave people and in later years, he helped to reconcile people close to death through his ministry at the Foyle Hospice.”

Mr. Coyle also revealed plans to develop the garden around the Bishop Daly Monument in the Bogside, and to hold annual, open air services there on August 15, the Feast of the Assumption, from 2018.

The plans include more native species of plants, roses and other flowers, circular paving around the stone monument and a seating area.

Mr. Coyle said it was hoped there would always be a flower blooming in the garden.