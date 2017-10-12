WATCH: Derry bracing itself for Hurricane Ophelia

Power supplies and mobile phone coverage could be affected when the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia arrives in Derry in Monday.

The Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning for strong wind for Derry and the rest of the North on Thursday.

The severe weather warning was issued on Thursday afternoon.

The warning is valid from 8am on Monday October 16 through to 6pm on Tuesday October 17.

It's estimated that wind speeds will reach as high as 70mph and 80mph.

"These strong winds are forecast in association with the northward track of ex-Ophelia across or near to the west of the British Isles. Heavy rain is also possible in association with this system with northwestern UK most prone at this stage."