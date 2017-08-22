WATCH: Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Derry

Heavy rainfall has resulted in localised flooding in some parts of Derry.

Such was the severity of the rainfall on Tuesday afternoon that water from a manhole near Pennyburn Pass gushed on to the road for several hours.

There are reports of flooding in Galliagh, Carnhill, Shantallow and parts of the city centre.

The heavy rain comes after the Met Office issued a yellow status weather warning for Derry and other parts of the North on Tuesday.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid from 1pm through to 10pm on Tuesday evening.

For more information visit the Met Office website.