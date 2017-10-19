WATCH: It's official - STORM BRIAN is heading this way

Met Éireann has elected to name a storm making its way towards the North.

Expert forecasters think Storm Brian will arrive in the North on Saturday.

The decision taken to name the storm was made by Met Éireann because of the "potential risk of orange level winds developing in coastal regions of a number of counties in the west and southwest" of Ireland.

A Met Office yellow status severe weather warning for heavy rain for all of the North is active between 3pm and 11.55pm on Thursday.

