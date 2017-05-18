WATCH: Martina Anderson stands up to UKIP MEP James Carver

Sinn Fein MEP and Derry woman didn't pull her punches when she stood up to UKIP MEP James Carver in Brussels on Wednesday.

Ms. Anderson said Mr. Carver was "deluding" himself if he thought the common travel area between the North and South of Ireland would resolve the issues surrounding Brexit.

"Brexit is incompatible with the Good Friday Agreement.

"Brexit is the single worst thing to happen to Ireland since the last disaster in Ireland which was the British partitioning of Ireland."

She added: "The common travel area does not solve the problem and you [Mr. Carver] are deluding yourself if you think that it's the solution.

"The only solution to the problem is that if we have designated special status for the North of Ireland within the E.U. or Irish unity.