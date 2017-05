Sinn Fein leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill, has signed a book of condolence dedicated to the victims of the terror attack in Manchester on Monday.

Mrs. O'Neill signed the book in City Hall in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed 22 people died and 59 were injured during the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

An eight year-old girl is among the dead.

So-called Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack.