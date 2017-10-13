WATCH: Ophelia is category two hurricane and she's heading THIS way

Experts believe Hurricane Ophelia will increase the speed at which it moves across the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

By the time Ophelia reaches Derry and other parts of the North it will be what experts describe as an ex-hurricane however wind speeds are still expected to be high - 80mph in some places.

Hurricane Ophelia is making its way towards Ireland. (Video/Photo: Met Office)

"Ophelia is moving at 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday with an increase in forward speed," said the U.S. Hurricane Centre on Friday.

The Met Office and Met Eireann have both issued yellow status severe weather warnings for very strong winds.

The warnings are valid from Monday morning right through to Tuesday evening.

Alex Burkhill, a Met Office forecaster, said: "Ophelia became a hurricane overnight and the forecast track takes it eastwards towards Iberia for the weekend.

"After that indications are that it will then have weakened. Then it will continue its way towards the British Isles, probably reaching us very early next week."

Experts at the U.S. Hurricane Centre confirmed gusts of 100mph are currently emanating from the centre of the hurricane.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts - a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

"Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)," said the U.S. Hurricane Centre.