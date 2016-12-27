Watch out for older people through wind, sleet or snow

A local councillor has urged people to look out for their older neighbours this winter after storms buffeted the North West.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Kevin Campbell, said it doesn’t take freezing temperatures to make older people feel isolated and cut off. He made the comments after the city was swept by Storms Barbara and Conor over Christmas.

“It’s imperative that we take care of vulnerable neighbours in the face of these weather warnings, there doesn’t need to be snow or ice on the streets for people to feel cut off,” he said.

“Tasks as simple as going to the shop can prove inconvenient for some and it is up to the local communities to take steps to aid those in need. I would call on all to go the extra mile to provide the necessary support required. We ask that residents take a minute to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours and friends to ensure that their safety is in check during the adverse conditions.”