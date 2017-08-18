WATCH: Soap opera about DERRY family goes viral

A soap opera about a fictional Derry family has taken social media by storm.

'The McCraic-ens' is written and directed by local actor and playwright, Irene Melaugh.

The locally made production focuses on the day-to-day lives of married Derry couple, Mags and Jimbo, who share a house with their two children, Whackey and Majella and Mags' older sister Lola.

The first episode of 'The McCraic-ens' was published on social media website, Facebook, in July and has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

"Meet the McCraic-en family, a not so typical Irish/Derry family," reads a post on 'The McCraic-en' Facebook page.

"Mags McCraic-en is the long suffering wife of Jimbo who calls himself a sanction technician, she calls him a bin man.

"Their son Whackey is the pride and joy of this Derry mother's life. While Magella, the youngest of Mags' and Jimbo’s two children lives in fear of her friends meeting her nutty family.

"Mags wayward older sister Lola lives with them, whenever she can actually remember where their house is. And last but not least is their neighbour Dotsie, who takes confusion to a new level."

Viewers who watched episode one online described 'The McCraic-ens' as "excellent" and "great stuff".

"Brilliant!!!! Well done all involved," said one Derry woman.

"Really enjoyed it. Looking forward to seeing the next one," added another.

Episode two of 'The McCraic-ens' is due to be released soon.