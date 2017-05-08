WATCH: Video of mysterious 'Peace Walker' in Derry goes viral

A video showing mysterious and world renowned 'Peace Walker', Arthur Bogomil Burton, on the Culmore Road has gone viral.

Mr. Burton, who is in his 60s, is originally from Bulgaria and has spent the last 23 years promoting peace by walking all over the world.

'Peace Walker', Arthur Bogomil Burton, stopped and spoke to local man, Jason Hughes, on Culmore Road.

In video, Mr. Burton can be heard saying he has walked more than 40,000 kilometres in six different continents.

The video was filmed by Derry man, Jason Hughes, who shared it on Facebook.

"He was such an interesting man," said Jason.

Jason's video has been watched almost 100,000 times and shared on social media almost 600 times.

In the video, Jason stops Mr. Burton and asks him a few questions.

Mr. Burton explains why he is walking and tells Jason he is on his way to Muff, Co. Donegal to spend the night.

Mr. Burton can be seen carrying two flags in the video - they are believed to be the Earth flag and the World Citizen flag.