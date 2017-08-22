Waterside attacks MP calls emergency meeting

Foyle Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion is organising an emergency meeting in the city today following a recent spate of gun and bombs attacks in the Waterside area.

The move follows the latest series of incidents including a pipe and petrol bomb attack at a house in Heron Way overnight, which has been blamed on Loyalist paramilitaries.

Police have said the attack may well have been sectarian.

In another incident on Saturday shots were fired through the window of a house while a toddler slept upstairs.

Announcing the multi-agency meeting today, Mrs McCallion said:

“The recent attacks are greatly concerning and clearly there are ongoing tensions in the area.

“I believe an urgent approach involving all the relevant agencies and community representatives is required in order to address this issue before someone is seriously injured or even killed.

“I have called today’s meeting in order to ensure all the relevant stakeholders are taking a co-ordinated approach aimed at defusing this situation.”

Mrs McCallion added: “There can be no place for gun and bomb attacks in our city and I would urge all political and community leaders to use their influence to bring it to an end.”