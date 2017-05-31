‘We aim to move beyond orange and green’

Alliance candidate for Foyle John Doherty has said his party is determined to move beyond orange and green divisions as he set out his stall ahead of the Westminster election.

Mr Doherty was unanimously selected as the Alliance Party candidate for Foyle. He is an employee of a cross-border company and is a Master’s Law degree student at UU Magee. He is also co-founder of the non-Party news, business and current affairs blog ‘Clear Cut News & Affairs’.

Mr Doherty said the results of this general election are crucial for the future of these islands,and said his priorities for Foyle include an open border, the expansion of Magee, driving the growth of more jobs, and the urgent upgrading of the A6 and A5.

His other top priorities are supporting parents who want integrated schooling for the children, proper sustained funding for the NHS, and “especially” facilities for supporting Mental Health.

Mr Doherty said he joined the Alliance Party because he believes it is the party most committed to having the whole community actually working together, which he said could deliver an NI Executive and Assembly “that actually works”.

“The Alliance Party already contains unionist members and nationalist members,” he said. “It is possible to work together - the Alliance party demonstrates that. We aim to move beyond the orange and green divisions and deliver transparent and fair government for our people”.