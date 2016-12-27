The boss of the Carndonagh-based Donegal Film Office, which has been helping film-makers scout out locations since 2003, says the more the beautiful North West is seen by international audiences on the big screen the more the local tourist economy will thrive.

Aideen Doherty, office manager, said film was contributing hugely to the local economy, after the Donegal County Council-run organisation was recognised by the trade magazine, TMT (Technology Media Telecoms) News.

Whilst Star Wars may have grabbed all the headlines, the Film Office’s work in attracting films such as Grabbers, Shine of Rainbows, Dead Long Enough and Wakewood surely helped lay the groundwork for Donegal being named by National Geographic as the coolest place on the planet to visit in 2017. TMT certainly thought so and named the office ‘Best Local Film Authority’ in its 2016 Entertainment Awards.

“I think this is another great example of Donegal punching above it’s weight. Living on the edge of Europe we depend on film to get Donegal seen by international audiences and use film production as a driver for tourism and economic development,” said Ms Doherty.

“The Donegal Film Office will be included on TMT’s Winners Directory and featured in their Winners Supplement which is distributed to over 80,000 professionals working in this sector.

“This level of exposure is an excellent opportunity to continue to raise the profile of Donegal as an ideal film location,” she added.

She said the work of the office continues to help Donegal secure a slice of a €550million indigenous industry that employs over 6,000 individuals and makes “a huge contribution to the local economy”.