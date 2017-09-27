‘We were going to be together forever’: Jordan’s heartbroken girlfriend

A teenager who died following an assault in Derry city centre at the weekend had been planning a life abroad for himself and his childhood sweetheart.

Jordan McConomy (19) died following an altercation at William Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Jordan had been in a relationship with Leah Kelly (18) since he was just 15-years-old.

Leah, who was with Jordan when he died, said: “We were always going to be together, nothing ever changed, we were going to have children with each other and we used to talk about when we were old together.

“I was going out with him for four years. We met after he texted me - he was so forward. I was 14 and he was 15. We were going to be together forever, even at that age we just knew. Everybody always said it.

“We had a type of love nobody else could ever experience. I’m just really grateful that I got to experience it at such a young age and I’ll have that for the rest of my life.”

Leah added: “I’ve never met anyone else like Jordan and he’ll always be with me. Anyone who met him just fell in love with him. He was such a gentleman, he was so caring and he would do anything for people.

“He would go on like a wee lad when he was with his friends but when he was with me he just wanted a wee back rub or a wee tickle on the back of his head, a wee cuddle.”

Leah, who plans to become a specialist neo-natal nurse, revealed how they had planned to travel the world together once they were fully qualified.

She said Jordan, an apprentice joiner who was in the last year of his training, wanted to live in Amsterdam for a year before moving to America to start a new life.

“We went to Amsterdam in July and he fell in love with the place,” she said. “He just couldn’t get enough of it, just walking around the place.

“When you saw him, he just captivated you. If you were upset, you would just get a wee smile from him. If we ever had a row, he would just turn around and say, ‘love you’, and that would be it. I just loved him. We were always going to be together.”

An 18-year-old man remains in police custody as PSNI inquiries into Mr McConomy’s death continue.