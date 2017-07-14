The family of little Donnacadh ‘Donny’ Maguire have spoken of their heartbreak at losing a “wee character” who brought such light into their lives.

A large turnout is expected at the little boy’s funeral in Derry tomorrow (Saturday), with his Funeral Mass taking place in St.. Eugene’s Cathedral at 11.00 a.m.

The death of the six-year-old on Tuesday has sent shockwaves thr ough the local community sparking an outpouring of grief across the city and beyond. His uncle Cahir Killen yesterday paid tribute to his little god son.

“He was such a lovely wee boy and it’s heartbreaking to think we will never see his cute little smile again.

“He was a wee character, always brightening us all up.”

Cahir added that Donny was “loved by all his wee friends and family.”

Donny was found injured on the road at Tyrconnell Street shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday morning. He was taken from the scene to hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

The boy is understood to have been out playing in the street when the tragic events unfolded.

Since the tragedy, police officers have been trying to piece together how the six-year-old boy sustained his injuries and have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A man arrested by police on Tuesday as part of the investigation was later released on police bail.

The staff and parents of St. Eugene’s Primary School, where Donny was a pupil, yesterday extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Donny.

In a statement issued via the school’s Facebook page, they wrote: “Donny was an amazing, funny and mischievous little boy and his loss will be felt by all who knew him.”

As a mark of respect, the school has asked that where possible, pupils attending the Mass wear their school uniform.