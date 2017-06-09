Well done, now sort Stormont out: Derry Chamber of Commerce

The Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Sinead McLaughlin, has urged local political parties to dust themselves down after the Westminster campaign and get down to the business of restoring Stormont and dealing with Brexit.

Mrs. McLauhglin congratulated the successful General Election candidates in the North West but urged politicians to make urgent progress in negotiating the best possible outcome in Brexit negotiations.

She said: “The Chamber congratulates the successful candidates, particularly Elisha McCallion in Foyle and also the other MPs from the region, Gregory Campbell and Barry McElduff.

“We send our thanks to Mark Durkan for his hard work in representing the city and working with the local business community for the last 12 years.”

Mrs. McLaughlin said it was vital to ensure the North West’s interests are protected during the Brexit negotiations.

“It is now time to make as much progress as possible in the Brexit negotiations. This means getting Stormont functional once again and ensuring that the North West is properly and fully represented to get the best possible deal for Northern Ireland and the border areas in the Brexit negotiations. There is a real danger that without Stormont functioning the case to protect the economy of the North West will not be heard.”