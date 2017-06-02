Western Trust lays out plan for coming years

Mental health among local people has been deemed “considerably worse” than is the case across Northern Ireland as a whole.

The Western Trust’s new Corporate Plan for the next four years states that this was partly due to levels of anxiety and depression.

The report states that cancer remains the number one cause of death among local people. Around three in 10 people are dying from cancer each year locally, with the most common cause being lung cancer.

The new plan aims to provide “high quality, people-centred services through highly valued and engaged staff.”

It identifies seven outcomes the Trust wishes to achieve - giving every child the best start in life; an engaged workforce with high morale; modern environments; collaboration; person-centred health and well-being; financial sustainability and ‘valuing every person.’

The report states: “These are broad, high level outcomes which will shape the work of the Trust over the next four years. Each outcome is supported by a number of actions which set out the main ways in which the Trust willl work towards achieving the desired objectives.

“The outcomes and associated actions will provide the framework for the development of annual business plans and directorate plans which willl detail specific work programmes and actions to be taken forward each year.”

These actions include simplifying patient pathways and reducing complexities in the system, while giving patients and families their say in designing the care they receive.

The Trust said it also aims to “learn from our mistakes, accept responsibility for our actions and act with openness and transparency.”

Trust bosses work with different sectors and communities and the Public Health Agency to develop initiatives aimed at preventing illness and promoting health and well being.

The Trust said it has a “very complex and diverse” estates portfolio, working out of 130 sites, and plans to “ensure that our facilities are modern and fit for purpose and that we keep abreast of the latest advances in technologies and equipment.”

In terms of staff, the Trust will aim to “recognise and reward” staff achievements and recognise and work in partnership with trade unions.

Trust bosses said they will also build on staff care and well being initiatives, provide confidential counselling and ensure employees are given clear objectives.