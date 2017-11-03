White Poppy initiative by Derry anti-war activists

Anti-war activists in Derry have launched an initiative to sell white ‘peace poppies’ throughout the city.

The poppies are issued by the Peace Pledge Union and will be available across a number of local businesses in the city.

Derry Anti War Coalition’s Davy McAuley said: “At this time every year we are surrounded by militarism and a celebration of war.

“We see no real acts of remembrance, just propaganda and glorification of barbarism.

“The concept of the peace poppy is to remember the victims of war and to redouble our efforts to prevent further wars.

“Most people who die in war will never have a parade or a monument. We wear these to celebrate their lives and protest at their deaths.”

The white poppies will be available in Sandino’s Bar, Samara’s Shop, Little Acorns Bookshop, Bedlam Market and Yez Photography.

They can also be purchased by contacting the DAWC and the Derry Refugee Solidarity Group on Facebook.

Mr McAuley said: “All money raised will go directly to FAST- First Aid Support Team, for refugees in Calais.

“The organisers would like to thank the businesses who have agreed to help with the peace poppy distribution and encourage the people of Derry to support the project.”