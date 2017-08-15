Wild Atlantic Way cycle for Children in Crossfire

Derry charity Children in Crossfire have urged people to try out their Wild Atlantic Way epic cycling challenge.

The charity said that the three-day cycle “captures the magic and extraordinary beauty of the North west of Ireland in all its glory. Cycling the Wild Atlantic Way”.

“This is Children in Crossfire’s sixth annual cycle and we are delighted to be working with the O’Hara and Halliday families,” a spokesman said. The itinerary is Friday September 8 leaving Derry cycling to Bridgend, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny, Hilltop, Kilmacrennan, Creeslough, Dunfanaghy. Overnight stay with dinner and Breakfast.

“Saturday, September 9, leaving Dunfanaghy cycling to Gortahork, Magheraroarty, Bloody Foreland, Derrybeg, Bunbeg, Gweedore, lunch stop at Encourt Hotel, Dungloe, Glenveigh National Park, Churchhill, Letterkenny. Overnight stay Letterkenny with dinner and breakfast.

“Sunday, September 10, cycle Letterkenny to Derry.

To secure your place £50 deposit is required with a further fundraising of £250. Places are limited and early registration is advised, e-mail events@childrenincrossfire.org or call 71269898.