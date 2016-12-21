Woman and young girl hospitalised after two vehicle collision

A 44-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a collision involving a van and a car in Derry on Tuesday.

It is understood the collision occurred at approximately 11am.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving a van and a car at the Altnagelvin Roundabout.

“A 44-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospital by ambulance. Firefighters made the scene safe and cleaned up the oil spillage. Fire crews from Crescent Link station attended the incident.”