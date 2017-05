A woman who lost her engagement ring at the match between Derry and Tyrone in Celtic Park on Sunday has made an emotional appeal for help in finding it.

Aine Lynch, from Castlederg, believes she misplaced her precious engagement ring either inside or just outside the stadium on Sunday.

"If any kind stranger comes across it please let me know. It's a square diamond on a diamond band. Devastated," said Aine.

Aine's appeal has been shared almost 1000 times on Facebook alone.