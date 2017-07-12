Woman arrested in connection with killing of baby

Gardaí investigating the homicide of an infant child that occurred on Monday evening July 10, 2017 have arrested a woman (early 40s) in Dublin.

The arrested woman is currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The child is believed to have died at approximately 7:00pm in the Poddle Park area of Crumlin, Co. Dublin.

An adult female (early 40s) was also injured in the incident and was taken to St. Jame's Hospital where her condition was described as serious.

The discovery was made when Gardaí were called to a house in Poddle Park. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.