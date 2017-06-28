Woman critical following Derry car crash

A 67 year old woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision on Victoria Road in Derry last night.

The two vehicle crash happened at around 7.30pm.

The woman is believed to have been the driver of one of the cars.

Her passenger, a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the other car, has been arrested. He remains in custody at present.

Inspector Colin Reeves is appealing for witnesses to the collision: “Investigating officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1046 27/06/17.”

The road remains closed this morning.

Police in Derry closed Victoria Road in both directions following the serious two vehicle collision last night.

Traffic leaving the city towards Newbuildings was being diverted along Prehen Road and traffic approaching the city from Newbuildings was being diverted along the Woodside Road.