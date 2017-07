A woman has died following a house fire in Limavady.

Police can confirm that a woman, aged in her 50s, died following a fire at a house in Grange Park in Limavady this morning, Monday, July 17.

Police received a report of a fire at a house at around 6.25am. Emergency Services attended but unfortunately the woman was found deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.