Woman dies in Strabane crash

A 69-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision in Strabane last night (Monday, April 24).

Margaret McLaughlin died in hospital from injuries she sustained in the collision between a lorry and a car on the Urney Road.

Mrs McLaughlin was a front seat passenger in the car which was driven by her husband.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Police in Strabane have appealed for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

Inspector Ray Wilson said: “The collision, between a lorry and a car, took place around 10.30pm at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link.

“I would ask anyone who saw anything last night around the time of the incident that could help us with our enquiries, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1317 of 24/4/17.”

There are road closures in place while police continue their investigation into the fatal road traffic collision.

The Great Northern Link is closed from the junction with Bradley Way to the junction with the Melmount Road. The Urney Road is closed from the junction with Melmount Road to the junction with the Castletown Road.