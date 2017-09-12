Woman hospitalised after being hit by car

The hospitalisation of a woman knocked down by a car as she tried to cross a busy stretch of road in Shantallow on Friday has prompted calls for the installation of a zebra crossing to prevent further accidents in the area.

Sinn Féin councillor Tony Hassan has urged TransportNI to look at the potential introduction of a crossing on a section of the Racecourse Road between the junction of Carnhill and Danesfort Crescent.

Colr. Hassan said there was a growing need for traffic calming measures in the area and that this was driven home by the accident, which occurred at the end of last week.

He said: “In the last few years the Racecourse Road has seen a steady increase in a heavy volume of traffic.

“There have been a number of very serious accidents at this point.

“In that time Sinn Féin has called on a number of occasions for the introduction of a pedestrian crossing.”

Police in Derry confirmed that a woman had been injured in an accident on the road on Friday.

The PSNI said they were appealing for witnesses following the report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on the Racecourse Road area of the city on Friday, September 8.

Inspector Greg Smyth said: “The collision was reported at approximately 12.35pm. The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish what occurred, and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Racecourse Road area at the time of the incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 534 of 08/09/17.”

Colr. Hassan said Sinn Féin will be pushing for a zebra crossing on the roadway when it meets departmental officials to discuss the traffic situation in the area.

“We will be seeking an urgent onsite meeting with Transport NI to lobby for a safe crossing on this road,” said the Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA).