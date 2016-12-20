Woman hospitalised after small fire at house in Dungiven

A woman was rescued from a bedroom and taken to hospital following a “small fire” at a house in Dungiven

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said:“We received a call today (Tuesday 20 December 2016) at 10.58am to attend an incident on Main Street, Dungiven. One Fire Appliance from Dungiven Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Limavady Fire Station attended the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus forced entry through the back door of a mid-terrace house and rescued a female casualty from the first floor bedroom. She was treated by Ambulance personnel at the scene and taken to hospital.

“Firefighters carried out additional searches of the property to confirm that no one else was in the house and dealt with a small fire behind the front door.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. The incident was dealt with at 12.12pm.”

There were lengthy traffic delays as emergency services worked at the scene.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has praised the prompt response of the emergency services to the fire.

The East Derry MLA said: “A prompt response from the emergency services this morning prevented what could have been a tragedy.

“I would like to wish the woman in question a speedy recovery.

“I would also like to remind people over the Christmas period to check their smoke alarms and to make a fire escape plan.”