Woman hospitalised in suspected arson attack in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack with intent to endanger life at a house in Derry in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Inspector Mullan said: “At approximately 7:19am, a fire was reported at a terraced house.

“A woman, who was the only occupant in the house at the time, was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“The property suffered damage, including the living room area, and there was smoke damage to other rooms.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch by calling 101, and quoting reference 220 16/08/17.”