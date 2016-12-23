Woman killed in car crash in Inishowen

A 25-year-old woman has been killed in a car crash in Fahan in Inishowen.

Gardaí in Buncrana, Co Donegal have launched an investigation into the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred just before 11pm on Thursday night.

The collision between two cars occurred in the Glebe area Fahan.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed: “The female driverof one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“The second driver, a male (20 years) was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, his injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

“There were no passengers in either cars.”

The man Buncrana to Burnfoot road remained closed this morning to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination.

Local diversions are in place and gardai have advised that the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (00353)74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.