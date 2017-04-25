Woman killed in Strabane crash a ‘true lady with a smile for anyone’

A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Strabane last night, the PSNI has said.

The fatal road crash happened on the Urney Road in Strabane last night.

The woman who lost her life in the crash, 69-year-old Margaret McLaughlin, was described this morning as “a true lady with a smile and a hello for anyone she met”.

Inspector Ray Wilson said: “The collision, between a lorry and a car, took place around 10.30pm at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link.

“A short time later, 69 year old Margaret McLaughlin, who was a front seat passenger in the car died in hospital from injuries she sustained in the collision. Her husband, who was driving, remains in hospital. He is in a stable condition with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

“I would ask anyone who saw anything last night around the time of the incident that could help us with our enquiries, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1317 of 24/4/17.

“A 20 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”

The Great Northern Link is closed from the junction with Bradley Way to the junction with the Melmount Road. The Urney Road is closed from the junction with Melmount Road to the junction with the Castletown Road, while officers continue with their investigation into what happened.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has expressed sympathy for Ms McLaughlin’s family. He said: “It is with considerable sadness and regret that I learn of such a heartbreaking loss for the McLaughlin family and for Strabane.

“Margaret was a true lady with a smile and a hello for anyone she met.”

He continued: “My deepest Prayers and thoughts are with her husband Pat, their son Aidan and daughters Bronagh, Julie and Laura at this very sad, difficult and truly heartbreaking time. Sometimes there are just no words.”

The local politician added: “May she rest in peace.”