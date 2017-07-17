Woman lucky to be alive after ‘delusionary’ pipe bombers leave device under car

A woman is lucky to be alive after pipe-bombers left a device under her car at the weekend.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Councillor Karina Carlin who said people living in the Drumrallagh area of Strabane suffered major disruption during a security alert sparked by the bombers on Sunday.

Colr. Carlin said it was fortunate no-one was killed or seriously injured and declared that those responsible for the attack were living in a “delusionary bubble” and needed to “pack up and go away”.

“Local people are justifiably angry that this device was placed under the car of a local woman and could have endangered her life and limb or that of anyone who would have been in the vicinity had it exploded,” she said. “There is also anger at the massive disruption this attack caused for local residents and the complete disregard shown by placing such a potentially lethal device in such close proximity to the near-by play park which is so extensively used by children and families from the throughout the Strabane area.”

Several residents were evacuated form their homes in Drumrallagh, off Fountain Street, on Sunday, while ammunition technical officers (ATO) made the device safe.

Colr. Carlin said the bombers had no support in the local area.

“Those behind this attack seem to be living in some kind of delusionary bubble oblivious not only to the hardship such attacks visit upon those targeted and the wider local community but likewise deluded in thinking that there is even the slightest support for such actions within this community. There is not.

“Therefore, it is well beyond time that those involved listen to and accept the overwhelming will of this community for such squalid actions to end and those involved need to pack up and go away.”