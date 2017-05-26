Woman managed to free herself after car crashes into house

The Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed that a woman managed to free herself after the car she was travelling in left the road and collided with a house.

The crash happened in the village of Bready on the A5 Victoria Road - the main Derry to Strabane Road - shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

PSNI, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.

The Fire & Rescue Service said they received a call at 3.11pm alerting them to the crash.

Three fire appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry were tasked to the scene.

A spokesperson for the F&RS said: “Firefighters were called a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

“A female in the vehicle had self-rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters.

“She was taken to hospital as a precaution by Ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 3.50pm.”

Independent Derry City & Strabane District Councillor for the area Maurice Devenney said it was extremely lucky nobody was killed or seriously injured in the incident.

He said: “It is unbelievable, and this is the second accident that I have seen on this corner. In this one the car was coming from Strabane direction to the city, the other one was a car travelling towards Strabane.

“It was very, very lucky nobody was hurt and that no residents of the house were out and about in the good weather.”

Colr. Devenney stressed that the circumstances of the accident are as yet unknown, but said that transport officials should now re-examine whether any measures can be taken at the bend in the road where the accidents have occurred.

He added that the plans for the new A5 motorway from Derry to Aughnacloy may address concerns.