Woman's body discovered in Donegal

The body of a woman has been discovered in Donegal.

The 43 year-old woman's body was found at an apartment on William Street, Raphoe.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 8p.m. on Thursday night.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later and her body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

The State Pathologist has been notified and is due to attend the scene this afternoon.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.