Women ‘shaken’ after shots fired at house on Hallowe’en night

Two women have been left “very badly shaken” after shots were fired at a house in Derry on Hallowe’en night.

Police said they received a report of shots being fired at the house in the Racecourse Park area of Shantallow at around 6.30pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed two shots were fired at the property.

“There were two females in the property at the time.

“Neither female received any injuries, however they have been left very badly shaken.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Sandra Duffy has condemned those responsible for firing shots.

Councillor Duffy said: “This must have been a very frightening experience for everyone caught up in this shooting incident.

“It’s very sad that when tens of thousands of people were out tonight at the Halloween Festival in the city centre that others were trying to drag our society backwards and bringing guns onto our streets.

“It’s clear those responsible have nothing to offer society and are at war with the community.”

Colr. Duffy added: “There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”

The Racecourse Road was cordoned off following the incident at its junctions with Old School Lane and Bradleys Pass.

Inspector Ian Hunt has appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1179 31/10/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.