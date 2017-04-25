‘Wonderful spirit’ of Derry to be celebrated

The North West Migrants Forum have extend an invitation for a special event to mark the “wonderful spirit and generosity of Derry and its people.”

Lilian Seenoi, Director of Programmes at the North West Migrants Forum, said that over the years Derry has been a refuge for many people from different parts of the world.

To highlight this, the Forum will be holding the event at the Foyle Arena in the Waterside area on Sunday, April 30 from 4pm to 8pm.

Ms. Seenoi said: “Every day we see and hear of global events that describe such horror and hardship that it can sometimes bring tears to our eyes and a feeling of helplessness.

“But Derry has been a refuge for many people fleeing war and persecution, and we believe it is time to celebrate this fact and highlight what this has meant to those who have made the city their home.

“It was in May of last year that 11 Syrian refugee families arrived in Derry, joining other refugees and migrants in the city from places as diverse as Pakistan, Egypt, the Congo, China, Nigeria, Kenya and Somalia.”

During the event at the Foyle Arena there will be presentations of the success stories of those who have come and settled in Derry and other parts of the north.

There will also be music and dance, which will focus on Irish, Syrian and African traditions as well as special traditional delicacies from people from different cultures resident in the city.

The North West Migrants Forum was founded in February 2012 after it was identified by migrants that there was a need for an advice and support service within the Derry area.