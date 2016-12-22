Workers donate 500 coats and food to needy

Big-hearted staff at the old HML office, now Computershare, in Springtown, donated 500 coats for the homeless, and packages of emergency food for users of the Foyle Food Bank this week.

Employees of the company’s loan services division donated over 500 jackets for men, women and children and passed them to DePaul Foyle Haven, The Salvation Army, the Men’s Methodist Mission and The Simon Community. After being collected, the coats were dry cleaned free of charge by Foyle Dry Cleaners.

Workers also provided food to the Foyle Food Bank to help local people who are referred to them in crisis.

Maria McGlynn, Manager, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone at Computershare Loan Services for everything they have donated this Christmas. Lots of local households are reliant on the food and support that they can access through our foodbanks to make ends meet this winter, so everything that staff members here have given will make a massive difference.”

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Computershare Loan Services, said: “Well done to all our colleagues in Derry for working so hard to support those who might otherwise struggle over the Christmas period.

“Our colleagues in Derry have a long history of giving to good causes and supporting their local community, and I’m glad that their efforts will again provide food and support to so many households at this time of year.”