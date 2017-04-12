Works to facilitate expansion of Elagh Business Park in future

The go ahead has been given for the further expansion of Elagh Business Park on the outskirts of Derry.

At Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee’s April meeting approval was granted for “site works to raise the ground level in preparation for the future development of commercial units” at the Buncrana Road business park.

The applicant, Gill Excavations UK Ltd. has explained that the raised ground will require time to settle prior to the propoed future development of more commerical buildings.

The site consists of a portion of land at Elagh Business Park to the rear of existing units and an approved unimplemented site for an End of Life Vehicle facility.