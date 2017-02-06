Workshops to combat online sexual abuse

The NSPCC will highlight the dangers of online sexual abuse during three workshops for parents at the Foyle Service Centre, Glendermott Road, on Wednesday, February 8.

The leading children’s charity, along with partner agencies on the Western Domestic and Sexual Violence Partnership, as well as the Policing and Community Safety Partnership in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, will highlight some of the safety risks faced by children online, which can include cyber bullying or even children being targeted online by criminals, during this Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence week (February 6-12).

Recent PSNI figures showed that the internet was used as a gateway for 139 recorded sex offences against children in Northern Ireland last year.

A so-called cyber-marked crime refers to an offence against a child under age 18, which was committed, in full or in part, through a computer, computer network or other computer-enabled device.

The majority of offences in Northern Ireland in 2015/16 (105) involved 12-to-15-year-olds and in 30 cases, the victims were aged 11 and under.

The three Derry workshops will take place from 9.30am to 11am, from 11.30am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Nexus is also hosting open days across the North during the week including one on Friday (February 10) in Foyle.The Men’s Advisory Project, will also hold an open day on Thursday from midday until 2pm in their offices in the City Factory. The week will be promoted on social media using the hashtag #ItsNotOK.